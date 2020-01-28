Governor Waititu Pleads With Senate To Have Mercy On Him

(KDRTV)- The besieged Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has pleaded with the Senate to grant him a just and fair impeachment hearing

The governor stimulated the Senate house after reiterating that tables may turn in 2022 and they (Senators) will find themselves standing before the Senate begging for justice

The Kiambu boss who has been barred from accessing his county offices was speaking during his impeachment motion in Senate on Tuesday, January 28.

The governor the senators who are now the determinants of his case that though he is looking bad politically, he is a Kenyan who deserves a fair hearing

“Mr. Speaker I am just requesting you because some of you will be governors in 2022, you will also come here and require justice to be done to you,” Waititu said.

The Kiambu county chief was impeachment on Thursday, December 19, after 63 MCAs voted to oust him, out of 92 MCAs.

Governor Waititu woes began after he was faulted for squandering Kshs 588 million which was meant to upgrade various in his county

Waititu was arrested along his wife Susan Wangari and 10 others

The DPP has ordered the arrest of Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and 12 other individuals and companies over corruption and related charges.#ODPP_AntiCorruption pic.twitter.com/LeBqK51dIR — ODPP_KE (@ODPP_KE) July 26, 2019

After the impeachment by the county assembly, his fate is now being held by the Senate who are planning to give a verdict as soon as the impeachment motion comes to an end.

The deputy governor who is a great political enemy to the governor is now acting the role of Waititu.