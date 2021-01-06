Gov`t Begins Crackdown On Students Who Have Not Reported To School

(KDRTV)-The Kenyan government has initiated a crackdown on students who have not reported back to school

On January 6, 2021, Interior CS Dr. Fred Matiangi visited Ikuu Girls, Kiereni Primary school, and Kajiunduthi Boys Secondary school

The CS was on a mission to establish how schools are prepared to halt the speared of coronavirus after resuming studies

Matiangi appreciated the level of COVID-19 measures at the learning institutions however, he was really concerned that 84 students of Kajiunduthi school had not reported back

READ ALSO: Govt is Broke, Parents to Raise Extra Money for School Reopening

“While on a visit to Ikuu Girls, Kiereini Primary and Kajiunduthi Boys Secondary in Tharaka Nithi County I appreciated the work done by school heads to create a safe learning environment and working with the County Commissioner to trace learners who had not reported back, ” Matiangi wrote on social media

He thus said that the National Government was working with the county government of Tharaka Nithi to ensure that the 84 boys are traced and supported to return back to school

Below are some photos from the visited schools;

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site, and make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News.