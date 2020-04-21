Govt Threatens To Extend Curfew, To Impose Total Lockdown In Some Estates

(KDRTV)-The Kenyan government has threatened to extend the dusk-to-dawn curfew if Kenyan continue to violate the safety guidelines imposed to halt the spread of the deadly coronavirus

On the same note, the government has also threatened that it could be mapping some estates especially in Nairobi for possible lockdown should Kenyans continue to disrespect the safety guidelines against the expansion of the COVID-19

According to the Interior Principal Secretary (PS) Karanja Kibicho, the curfew was meant to flatten the infection curve and thus should the curve feel to meet the expectations after the curfew period is over, then the government will have to extend it

The PS who was speaking to Citizen TV on Monday, April 20, Kibicho emphasized it was the role of Kenyans to ensure they limit the spread of coronavirus

“When we came up with the curfew we had some specific expectations, it will be an exercise in futility to say let’s continue as normal when the curve is not flattening. Remember we had objectives to achieve and if we haven’t achieved them, then we will ask the government to extend curfew,” said Kibicho.

Mr. Kibicho further noted that the government was closely mapping certain estates in Nairobi to be sure of the level of the virus spread and should the rate continue then some estates could be put under a total lockdown

“We may be forced to have total cessation of movement within the county itself, we are now mapping out the hotspots within estates that we may have to lock down,” said the PS.

KDRTV understands that president Uhuru Kenyatta ordered a curfew as from Friday, March 27 which was expected to last for 21 days

However, as of April 21, cessation of movement was still limited to Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi and Nairobi metropolitan area and should the spread continue the government would impose travel restrictions

We understand that over 700 people have been arrested across the country for violating the government directive including 39 women who were arrested in a wedding ceremony