Gunmen Kill Six French Aid Workers In Niger Attack

(KDRTV)-Gunmen have ambushed a group of aid workers in Niger slaying six French nationals the driver and local guide, Niger authorities proclaimed

Reports exhibit that the assailants arrived at the scene on motorcycles and started firing at the victims, the governor of Tillaberi region, Tidjani Ibrahim announced.

The aid workers were in Koure region, a tourist site where they set last herds of giraffe in West Africa

Read also: CS Kagwe Forced To Respond After Son Party Video Goes Viral

The president of France verified the deaths of his citizens

According to Niger`s defense minister Issoufou Katambe, the French nationals worked for an international aid group called ACTED which is a French humanitarian NGO.

The NGO has also confirmed that its staff got entangled in the fatal attack

According to images seen by KDRTV, the vehicle the victims were traveling on seemed to have been burnt and the attack reportedly occurred at 11:30 local time (10:30 GMT)

KDRTV could not immediately authenticate who is behind the deadly attack but our sources hint that jihadist groups have been recently emerging in the area.

Read also: BEIRUT EXPLOSION: International Leaders To Convene Aid Summit

So far, the French government has warned its nationals against traveling to a larger part of Niger

France has been leading the battle against Islamist militants in Niger which is it former colony since June 2020.