He is Just Making Money! Blogger Mutai Blasts King Kaka Over New Song

King Kaka (Courtesy)

Blogger Abraham Mutai has accused Rapper King Kaka of using his new viral song Wajinga Nyinyi for commercial purposes.

King Kaka released the hard hitting song, delivered as spoken word on Saturday.

The song which tackles run away corruption and unemployment among other ills already has close to 500,000 views on YouTube in less than 24 hours.

And Mutai has asked King Kaka to come clean and tell his fans that YouTube will pay him some good money for the views.

“Kila mtu anatafuta doo. Hata King kaka is looking for money using his rendition. Youtube is paying top dollar for your views,” Mutai said on his Twitter handle.

Since releasing the song, King Kaka has asked for prayers. He claimed that his life is in danger because the song wasn’t received well in some quarters.

Some blogs have already published stories that King Kaka survived an assassination attempt on Saturday night.

Though the stories are not true, the rapper has shared them on his timeline.

An blogger Mutai has questioned why King Kaka isn’t telling his followers that the assassination stories are not true.

“He is even faking his own shooting in blogs and pushing it online while calling for Police protection 😂😂😂. Ile ujinga iko hii Kenya,” Blogger Mutai said.

Abraham Mutai is a sycophant of ODM leader Raila Odinga. He believes it is only Raila who can bring change in Kenya. If King Kaka had praised Raila in his song, Mutai could be having a different opinion.

