He is Just Making Money! Blogger Mutai Blasts King Kaka Over New Song

Blogger Abraham Mutai has accused Rapper King Kaka of using his new viral song Wajinga Nyinyi for commercial purposes.

King Kaka released the hard hitting song, delivered as spoken word on Saturday.

The song which tackles run away corruption and unemployment among other ills already has close to 500,000 views on YouTube in less than 24 hours.

And Mutai has asked King Kaka to come clean and tell his fans that YouTube will pay him some good money for the views.

“Kila mtu anatafuta doo. Hata King kaka is looking for money using his rendition. Youtube is paying top dollar for your views,” Mutai said on his Twitter handle.

Since releasing the song, King Kaka has asked for prayers. He claimed that his life is in danger because the song wasn’t received well in some quarters.

#WajingaNyinyi At this rate I think I need protection. If worse comes to worse mkuje police station. — KING KAKA (@RabbitTheKing) December 14, 2019

Some blogs have already published stories that King Kaka survived an assassination attempt on Saturday night.

Read Also: Amos Wako’s Case Complicates Things for Raila and BBI

Though the stories are not true, the rapper has shared them on his timeline.

Woke Up To This. All I can Say is I need protection prayers. Please . pic.twitter.com/vYj27EbOk8 — KING KAKA (@RabbitTheKing) December 15, 2019

An blogger Mutai has questioned why King Kaka isn’t telling his followers that the assassination stories are not true.

Milk it to the last drop. Your rendition will hit top on youtube and youtube will pay for the views. You are supposed to tell your fans this is 'NOT TRUE but propaganda'. Instead you're now pushing it as if it actually happened. Sisi ni wajinga kweli. Mjinga anatumia ujinga yetu pic.twitter.com/quto6nRnTr — Abraham Mohammed Mutai (@ItsMutai) December 15, 2019

“He is even faking his own shooting in blogs and pushing it online while calling for Police protection 😂😂😂. Ile ujinga iko hii Kenya,” Blogger Mutai said.

Abraham Mutai is a sycophant of ODM leader Raila Odinga. He believes it is only Raila who can bring change in Kenya. If King Kaka had praised Raila in his song, Mutai could be having a different opinion.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases