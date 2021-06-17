Connect with us

News

He Paid Me Ksh 30 Million – Shebesh On Kidero's Hot Slap 

Former Nairobi Women Representative Rachel Shebesh has revealed the amount former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero parted with as settlement for slapping her.

Speaking on Ghetto Radio FM, Shebesh said that Kidero paid Ksh 30 million in cash following his hot slap in 2013.

The two settled the matter out of court.

“Kidero alilipa doo mingi sana pesa mingi sana, hawezi repeat… sikutoka hivyo, sikutokanga hivyo… to slap a woman in this country, nowadays there is a precedence… na sijui kama watu wako na doo waweze kulipa…. Alilipa almost Ksh 30 Million,” she told Ghetto Radio’s Majimaji and King Kafu.

Shebesh had confronted Kidero over a county employee’s strike which had paralyzed operations over unpaid salaries.

She, however, denied that she was paid Ksh 100 million as earlier reported indicated.

Shebesh believes the attack and compensation changed how women are treated in politics nowadays.

“The mistake was to think that you can have the arrogance and the audacity to slap a fellow woman leader who had come to fight for the rights of others,” said Shebesh.

“So if I didn’t go strong on Kidero, I would have opened another floodgate of every woman vying for a seat being treated in the same way Kidero treated me.”

