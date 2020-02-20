Health Ministry Demands Ksh.1.8B To Establish Coronavirus Facility At Mbagathi

(KDRTV)-The Kenyan Ministry of Health has tendered a request for Ksh. 1.8 billion from the Treasury to establish a coronavirus facility at Mbagathi Hospital

According to the PS Julius Muia, they have been recurrently requested to attend to emergency funding to establish the facility

“With the outbreak of the coronavirus we have had the proposal to make available Ksh.1.8billion to airlift our students from China and put up a hospital on Mbagathi Way to quarantine them first,” Muia said.

Mr. Muia made the sentiments where he was summoned before the Parliament`s National Planning and Finance Committee on Thursday

If the request is granted, then part of the money will be used to bring back the Kenyan students who are currently trapped in Hubei in China, where the deadly virus broke out.

The scheme also proposes that upon arrival, the Kenyan student would be isolated for 14-days, and would be exposed to the hands of the Kenyans doctors

KDRTV understand that currently, there are ongoing talks between the task force handling the coronavirus cases in Kenyan, and the ministry

The disclosure has just surfaced hours after the Kenyan government announced that they have donated Ksh. 1.3 billion to cater for supplies for the Kenya student trapped in China

During a presser, the Kenyan government through its spokesperson Cyrus Oguna said that they would not risk repatriating the Kenyan student since that would expose them to a higher risk of contracting the deadly virus.