News
Heavy Rains Expected For Next one Week, Met Department Warns
(KDRTV)- The Kenya Meteorological Department has sent a warning to the public that they should expect heavy rains for the next one week from Tuesday, January 23.
The warning also revealed that parts of Southwest, Central and Nairobi area will experience rainfall of more than 20mm in 24 hours
Furthermore, the rains would extend to Swersten, Southeastern, Coast and North Eastern regions on Friday 24th January 2020
Reports by the department indicate that from Saturday, January 25 to Monday, January 27 the rainfall is expected to intensify to more than 30 mm in 24 hours over the coast Southeast, Central including Nairobi Area, western and parts of northeastern regions
However, according to the reports, the rains are anticipated starting reducing from January 30 over most parts of the country. Counties which likely to be affected include
Nairobi, Nyeri, Kiambu, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Murang’a, Embu, Meru, Kirinyaga, Busia, Kisumu, Siaya, Kakamega, parts of Kajiado, Nakuru, Isiolo, Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, parts of Tana River, Lamu, Tharaka Nithi, Kitui, Machakos, Makueni, Taita Taveta, Busia, Kisii, Nyamira, Kericho, Bomet, Nakuru, Baringo, Samburu, West Pokot, Narok, Migori, Nandi, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Vihiga, Bungoma, and Homa Bay
“Residents in all the mentioned areas are advised to be on the lookout for potential flash floods. They are advised to avoid driving through, or walking in, moving water or open fields and not to shelter under trees and near grilled windows to minimize exposure to lightning strikes,” read a statement from Met. department.
