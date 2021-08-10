‘He’s Empty With Nothing To Offer’- Oscar Sudi Says He’ll Win Presidency If He Runs Against Kalonzo Musyoka

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has said that Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka can’t win the presidency if picked as the flag bearer of One Kenya Alliance (OKA).

Sudi joked that if OKA picked Kalonzo or Gideon Moi, he’ll have to ask deputy president William Ruto to let him be the flag bearer because he’s sure he’ll beat the wiper leader.

“If OKA proposes Kalonzo Musyoka or Gideon Moi as its presidential candidate then I am ready to convince William Ruto to step down for me as UDA’s flag bearer. I am 100% sure that I will beat any of the two hands down,” he stated.

READ ALSO: I’m Angry Every Day. I’m Losing My Mind- Boniface Mwangi Takes A Break From Politics

According to Sudi, Kalonzo has nothing to offer Kenyans therefore OKA will be making a blunder picking him.

“However much Kalonzo presents himself as a senior counsel,, I know he is empty and has nothing to offer to Kenyans. In fact, someone who has never seen a tarmac in Karamojong is far much better than Kalonzo,” he added.

On Monday, Kalonzo unveiled the Kalonzo 2022 presidential secretariat and the command centre; the function was attended by Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi and his close allies.

The announcement followed his recent statement that he won’t be supporting anyone for the presidency this time other than himself.

Kalonzo said that he has supported Raila Odinga several times and it’s time for him to also show his support.

“I am not a weakling…Raila and I have never sat to discuss 2022. I will be the most stupid person on earth to support Raila Odinga for president for the third time without a measure of reciprocity,” he said.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News.