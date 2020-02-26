Hosni Mubarak: Former Egyptian President Dies At 91

(KDRTV)-The former president of Egypt Hosni Mubarak who was ejected by the military in 2011 has died in Cairo at the age of 91

The regime of Mubarak lasted fro three decades before prominent uprising stormed Egypt

Mubarak was found guilty of killing protestors during the revolution, however, the conviction was overturned later and was freed in March 2017

Mubarak`s death was confirmed on Tuesday by the Egyptian state news.

Again, earlier in the day, the Al-Watan website reported that he died in the military hospital

Reports have also indicated that Mubarak underwent surgery in late January and was photographed with his grandson as he recovered

Mubarak was born in 1928 and joined the air force as a teenager and went on to play a crucial role in the 1973 Arab-Israel war

About three decades later, he became the president after President Anwar Sadat was assassinated and again played a crucial role in the Israel-Palestinian peace process

Despite the fact that during his regime, the country received billions of dollars military aid, unemployment, poverty, and corruption continued in the country