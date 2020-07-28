How British Prisoner Broke Out of Mtwapa Remand Prisons

KDRTV – Police in Mombasa are investigating an incident in which a British woman escaped from Mtwapa Police Station on Friday night.

Ms Joanne Goodman had been detained at the police station for more than four months since being convicted on March 10.

According to court documents, she was found in the country illegally. The court ordered that she be repatriated to Britain immediately.

However, the Immigration Department could not deport her after International Air Travel was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Most airlines suspended their flights. Ms Goodman was to be held at Mtwapa awaiting her repatriation.

Police say that she won the trust of officers after staying at the station for long without showing any signs of plans to escape. We wonder how our good officers came to this conclusion.

The convicted felon was allowed to get out of the cells and wash her clothes. Is this privilege allowed to all inmates?

At around Midnight on Friday, Goodman asked Police Constable Lydia Akinyi to escort her outside the cells to pick her clothes. That was the last time she was seen.

The officer was unable to explain to her bosses how the convict escaped from the police station.

It is also not clear what Ms Goodman was doing in the country. She claimed that she had a valid passport which expired.

There have been several incidents of prisoners and suspects escaping from police custody. In most of the cases, police officers have been accused of being compromised.