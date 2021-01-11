Irungu Kang’ata Claims His Life is in Danger

(KDRTV) – Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata has claimed that his life is in danger over a letter he wrote to President Uhuru Kenyatta on the status of the BBI report in Mt Kenya.

The Senate Majority penned a letter to the President on December 30, warning him that the BBI report will flop in the region as only two out of 10 people support the proposals to change the constitution.

The letter has raised sharp criticism, within the BBI proponents, with some politicians claiming that Kang’ata was undermining the President.

There are also claims that the lawmaker was sympathizing with Deputy President William Ruto, who has vehemently opposed the constitutional changes.

President Uhuru also touched on the letter during his speech at a funeral on Saturday, warning that he does not want to receive letters.

The former Kiharu MP has now said that he has received threats over the controversial letter.

“There are some people who have called and threatened me with death over my letter to President Kenyatta on how unpopular BBI is in Mt. Kenya region. They even forged a letter purporting that I had disowned the original letter,” Kangata said in an interview at Inooro Radio on Sunday evening. He added that he had reported the matter to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Kang’ata further maintained his stand that BBI is unpopular in Central Kenya. According to his research, women and youth are opposed to the report.

“I am a researcher by background. What I found is that the biggest opponent to the BBI is the Youth and Women. Those two groups were categorical they will Vote No. Only Older men above 50 years told me they would vote for BBI,” he added.

According to the Senator, the only way to salvage the report is to have a multiple-choice referendum where people can vote on some of the proposals and reject others.