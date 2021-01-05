Oburu Odinga Now Claims Someone Wants to Shortchange Raila

(KDRTV) – East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Oburu Odinga has claimed that the controversial claims made by Muranga Senator Irungu Kang’ata, in a controversial letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta, could be a signal that someone wants to betray Raila Odinga.

The ODM leader has been the face of the BBI report which seeks to change the constitution through a referendum. The referendum is slated for June this year.

However, Kangata has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta that the BBI will be hard to sell in Mt. Kenya as the report is only supported by 20% of residents.

Oburu, the elder brother to the former Prime Minister, has read malice in Kangata’s letter and claimed that it could have been an indirect message to the ODM leader about a looming betrayal. He warned Kang’ata that this will not work and they (the ODM camp) are ready to drop the BBI report.

Hon. Kang’ata We know someone want to short change Raila. And he is using you to communicate a message to Raila. Do… Posted by Oburu Odinga on Monday, 4 January 2021