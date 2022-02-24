How Uhuru and Raila Are Likely to Share Power in Azimio Government

Following the recent Sagana III meeting in Nyeri County on Wednesday, January 23, inside sources have revealed how outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta will share power with Former Premier Raila Odinga in the Azimio government.

They hinted that the former Prime Minister will be the coalition’s president as well as the coalition’s presidential candidate in the 2022 election on August 9th.

Uhuru will assume the chairmanship of Azimio in order to ensure that he plays an active role in the formation of the government if his handshake partner defeats his Deputy, William Ruto, in the race to State House.

The outgoing Commander in Chief will be assisted by four deputies drawn from the Coast, Western, North Eastern, and either the Nairobi or Ukambani regions.

Additionally, the secretariat will include a Secretary-General who would be chosen from Raila Odinga’s Nyanza region or the Eastern region.

While the tentative line-up aims to be inclusive, with members from all regions, Uhuru and Raila have difficulty in selecting leaders among the 15 parties that have shown support for the Azimio front.

ODM and Jubilee parties, which are the top parties in the Azimio la Umoja coalition are set to convene their National Delegates Congresses (NDCs) simultaneously on February 26. The former Premier will be approved as the former’s presidential candidate, showing that Jubilee is not interested in fielding a flag-bearer.