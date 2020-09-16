Connect with us

How Ruto’s Son Made 175 Million from Kenya Meat Commission

Nick R
(KDRTV) – A lot has been written about the recent transfer of the Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) from the Ministry of Agriculture to the Ministry of Defence.

Agriculture CS Peter Munya directed the unusual transfer last week, saying he was acting on orders from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Following the transfer of ministerial responsibility of the Kenya Meat Commission to the Ministry of Defence by the President, you are directed to facilitate a seamless transfer of Kenya Meat Commission to the Ministry of Defence,” reads a memo from Munya to Livestock PS Harry Kimtai.

Days after the bizarre transfer, documents have emerged showing that a company associated with Deputy President William Ruto had won a multimillion tender at KMC.

Koilel Farm Limited, a company owned by the DP’s son Nick Ruto, was awarded a Ksh 175 million tender to supply beef to KMC.

Blogger Robert Alai shared a Local Purchase Order (LPO) of the deal on social media. In the order, Koilel was to supply 500, 000 Kg of beef at a cost of Ksh 350 per kilogram to KMC. KDRTV could not independently verify if the document was real or forged.

According to Alai, the deal between KMC and Koilel farm could be the reason the parastatal was transferred to the Ministry of Defence.

It will be interesting to see how the DP’s allies will respond to these claims, which put their master at the heart of corruption in the country.

Koilel farm is not new to corruption scandals in the country. In 2018, the farm was mentioned in the maize scandal at the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB). However, the farm was cleared for payment in February last year after it proved that the 6000 bags of maize supplied to NCPB had been grown in a 430 -acre piece of land in Uasin Gishu.

In this article:
