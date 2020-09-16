How Ruto’s Son Made 175 Million from Kenya Meat Commission

(KDRTV) – A lot has been written about the recent transfer of the Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) from the Ministry of Agriculture to the Ministry of Defence.

Agriculture CS Peter Munya directed the unusual transfer last week, saying he was acting on orders from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Following the transfer of ministerial responsibility of the Kenya Meat Commission to the Ministry of Defence by the President, you are directed to facilitate a seamless transfer of Kenya Meat Commission to the Ministry of Defence,” reads a memo from Munya to Livestock PS Harry Kimtai.

Days after the bizarre transfer, documents have emerged showing that a company associated with Deputy President William Ruto had won a multimillion tender at KMC.

Someone blocked Maasais from supplying to Kenya Meat Commission The poor Maasai were stuck with their large swaths of cattle with no place to sell to Not knowing that whom they worship actually took a major supply tender on their behalf Careful who you call "My fellow hustler" pic.twitter.com/XnowTh2qtx — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) September 16, 2020

Koilel Farm Limited, a company owned by the DP’s son Nick Ruto, was awarded a Ksh 175 million tender to supply beef to KMC.

Read Also: Naivas Supermarket Ensures Safe Meat for Customers

Blogger Robert Alai shared a Local Purchase Order (LPO) of the deal on social media. In the order, Koilel was to supply 500, 000 Kg of beef at a cost of Ksh 350 per kilogram to KMC. KDRTV could not independently verify if the document was real or forged.

I am told that this LPO is what made KMC be transferred to the Ministry of Defence. pic.twitter.com/iz16oj2BpS — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) September 16, 2020

According to Alai, the deal between KMC and Koilel farm could be the reason the parastatal was transferred to the Ministry of Defence.

Read Also: Uhuru’s Bodyguards Were Taking Supper At Oscar Sudi’s Home

It will be interesting to see how the DP’s allies will respond to these claims, which put their master at the heart of corruption in the country.

KENYA MEAT COMMISSION . SC @ahmednasirlaw The mantra “ Sisi Kama WAFUGAJI ” was all about this !! 🤣🤣🤣 — Hon. Junet Mohamed, CBS (@JunetMohamed) September 16, 2020

Koilel farm is not new to corruption scandals in the country. In 2018, the farm was mentioned in the maize scandal at the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB). However, the farm was cleared for payment in February last year after it proved that the 6000 bags of maize supplied to NCPB had been grown in a 430 -acre piece of land in Uasin Gishu.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.