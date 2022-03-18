I accepted to recant my Testimony against Ruto and Sang because of Poverty Witness claims at the ICC

Witness number 7 in the trial against Paul Gicheru of the ICC at the Hague has given a breakdown on how he was bribed to recant his testimony that was implicating Deputy President Dr. William Samoei Ruto and Joshua Arap Sang the former journalist who used to work for Kass-Fm Radio Station.

The Witness who was given number P-0516, had provided evidence linking the Deputy President Ruto to the 2008 post-election violence.

He alleges that recanted his evidence after he was offered monetary value amounting to Kshs. 500,000 which translates to roughly $5000.00 from Lawyer Paul Gicheru before having a meeting with the ICC officials on July 6,2014 whereby cutting off his communication and could not be traced afterwards.

Later on he attended the ICC court summons where he recanted his previous statement to the office of the prosecutor which had initially implicated Ruto and Julius Sang.

The witness alleged that he accepted the offer because of his family background which was poor and poverty stricken he told Judge Maria Samba, the presiding judge at the Hague.

Another witness who was not available in court but whose evidence was admitted in court and identified as P-0397 was his neighbor and was introduce to Paul Gicheru by Meshack Yebei.

The prosecution argued that Mr. Yebei asked witness P-0397 to talk to his friend because he was not in good terms with him of which he obliged.

Mr. Meshack Yebei disappeared mysteriously in December 2014 and his decomposing body was discovered in a thicket Voi, Taita Taveta County in the Coastal region of Kenya.

Rumors had it that ICC witnesses were being pursued to be killed and the reason why he sought the protection of the OTP based on the revelations that Meshack Yebei was killed and dumped hundreds of miles from his home in Uasin Gishu in Eldoret.

The Court was told that the witness number P-0516 met lawyer Paul Gicheru in his Eldoret office a couple of times after witness number P-0397 took him there and Gicheru agreed to pay him a sum totalling Kshs.800,000 so that he could withdraw the case against William Ruto and James Sang.

The witness went further to allege that Paul Gicheru asked him if he knew more prosecution witness like him so that he could also connect them with him.

He alleges that an affidavit was prepared on his behalf by not named in court for his withdrawal from the ICC but got so scared.

Cross Examination of the witness will continue Stay tuned