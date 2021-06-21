I tried Committing Suicide- Switch TV presenter

Switch TV presenter Kush Tracy has opened up about her suicidal thoughts while fighting depression.

Speaking on her show Chat Spot, Tracy, who started out as a singer, narrated how she attempted to end her life several times but it backfired.

“Suicide is never the answer,” she said.

“Been there but it backfired a number of times but at the end of the day, suicide is not the answer. It is an easy way to go the wrong way.”

Tracy further said that depression comes in different ways. While many think depression only comes when you are at your lowest point, Tracy stated that depression comes at any point in life.

“Depression hits at every door in different ways and it doesn’t matter what you do for a living, what you are into or what you are passionate about because sometimes, you might be at the highest place in your life but depression will creep and destroy everything,” she said.

Joice Maina, also a host on the show, revealed she also battled depression to appoint where she planned to use alcohol and pills to take her life.

“As much as I say suicide is selfish, you have to get to a really desperate place for you to think that is the best option,” she said.

“I’ve been at that place where I have contemplated it (suicide) but I never went through with it. I researched how many pills I need to take and how much alcohol I needed to drink but the thing that kept me from doing it is my family. I couldn’t see myself doing that to them.”