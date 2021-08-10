I Warned Uhuru To Tame Ruto, Now Look At How He’s Disrespecting Him- Atwoli 

KDRTV NEWS: COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli said that he warned President Uhuru Kenyatta several times to tame his deputy William Ruto but he didn’t buy his words.

Speaking at a burial, Atwoli claimed that he warned Uhuru Kenyatta that unless he tamed Ruto, he would raid his political strongholds and embarrass him.

The outspoken boss said that Ruto has managed to win almost all the by-elections at Uhuru’s political stronghold meaning that Uhuru is losing to him.

“During the funeral of Musalia Mudavadi’s mother, I told President Uhuru this kid (William Ruto) will get into your bedroom if you are not careful,” said Atwoli.

“He went to Juja constituency and won against Jubilee. He went to Kiambaa– where Uhuru’s mother hails from- and won. Hio sio madharau (is that not being contemptuous)?” Atwoli further said that Ruto has been running around saying pushing the hustler bottom-up narrative while other politicians are busy getting drunk. He argued that with this statement, the DP is not targeting Musalia Mudavadi but also the president. “When William Ruto says some politicians spent time drinking alcohol as he discusses his bottom-up economic model, he is not only insulting people like Musalia Mudavadi but the president too,” Atwoli stated.

Atwoli comments on the Juja and Kiambaa by-elections pic.twitter.com/CufZBzIWyF — Nation Africa (@NationAfrica) August 7, 2021

