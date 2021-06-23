I Was Dumped For Calling My Dad ‘boy Lollipop’ – Kansiime

Comedian Ann Kansiime has been shown the door several times in her past relationships because of her deep bond with her father.

On social media, the Ugandan comedian opened up of how a majority of her ex-boyfriends were threatened by the attachment to her dad, calling off the relationship in the process.

“I would like to think am not the only girl accused of loving their father more than thier mom growing up,” she said.

“Well, i call my father my boy lollipop. I have always done that since i owned my first phone 17 years ago, something that cost me a few redundant relationships growing up with son’s of women assuming i was cheating on them whenever my dad would give me his daily routine evening calls to check on me.”

The comedian went on to celebrate her dad, saying she’s glad the two have such a bond.



“You have been my love since time in malaria and that love has only grown Musigazi.I love you dad and continue to count my blessings,” she said.

Kansiime also appreciated her husband Tukahiirwa Abraham saying he respects the bonds and never feels threatened.

The two have been together for almost four years now and even welcomed their first child several weeks ago.

“Fast forward, I finally landed myself a fine man with no pimple ba bladipit toleta Skylanta, and he is already an amazing father to our son, Selassie Ataho,” she added.

The post also comes less than two weeks after the comedian lost her mother after a shot illness.