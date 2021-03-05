IG Mutyambai to Rashid Echesa: “Surrender or…”

Connect with us

(KDRTV) – Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai has issued an ultimatum to former Sports CS Rashid Echesa to surrender to the nearest police station or he shall be declared armed and dangerous.

Echesa was caught on camera assaulting an IEBC official in Matungu on Thursday morning. The official had allegedly blocked UDA agents from the polling station.

The former CS has gone into hiding since he learnt that police were looking for him. At least 15 officers pitched camp at his Mumias home but failed to arrest him on Thursday afternoon.

Mutyambai now wants Echesa to surrender or face the music. He is to surrender before 1:00 PM on Friday

Read Also: Mutyambai: Why We Stopped Ruto’s Church Sessions But Allowed Raila’s

“The IG has directed Hon. Rashid Echesa who is on the run after assaulting an election official to surrender to the nearest Police Station by 1.00 pm this afternoon otherwise he will be treated as an armed and dangerous criminal,” reads the statement.

Armed and Dangerous, means police can use force to arrest Echesa. The force may include using their guns to protect themselves and the public.

Mutyambai further directed police to confiscate firearms from politicians who misused their weapons during Thursday’s chaotic mini-polls. Echesa is a licensed firearm holder.

Read Also: William Ruto Sees Bad Things in Mt Kenya

Four Tanga Tanga lawmakers were arrested in Kabuchai on Thursday. They are Didmus Barasa (Kimilili) Samson Cherargei (Nandi County) Nelson Koech (Belgut) and Wilson Kogo (Chesumei). The four are accused of misusing their firearms.

