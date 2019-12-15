Ill-fated Modern Bus Drivers Hail From Neighboring Villages In Kakamega

Details have emerged that the Modern Coast Bus Drivers were long-time friends, and both of them hailed from a neighbouring village in Kakamega county.

According to the residents of the villages, Mukabakaba and Lutali in the north Kakamega county are mourning the demise of Moses Wanjala, 49 and 59-year-old Japhred Lucas respectively

Read also: Modern Coast Buses On Spot For Recurrent Accidents

Statements by the family indicate the Wanja had only worked for the company for one year, and he was plying Mombasa-Nairobi-Homa Bay route.

On a fateful day, he was heading to Mombasa when a bus he wasdriving colliding with Lucas`

The two knew each other well, and more often than ever, their paths used to cross as they headed to different.

However, the duo had long experience in the road before a morning crash took place in Kiongwani Makueni county, which caused the death of seven people with 62 others sustaining injuries.

“We expected the Modern Coast company management to stand with the families following the tragedy but that has not happened,” Wanjala’s aunt, Grace Isomi, said.

Since then, the National Transport and Road Safety (NTSA) has withdrawn the license of the company with a thorough inspection.

By the time this article was published, more than 40 vehicles out 88 vehicles had been inspected.

The drivers and conductors are currently being trained about road safety by the NTSA.