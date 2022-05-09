Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Impeachment Case Might Bar Sonko’s Mombasa Gubernatorial Bid

By

Published

Mike Sonko
Mike Sonko

Former Nairobi governor had announced his bid to vie fore Mombasa gubernatorial seat. He had also moved his Sonko rescue team to Mombasa and helped several families to bury their loved ones. However, his ambition to become the next Mombasa governor might not come to pass.

However, according to the IEBC, Sonko’s bid to vie for Mombasa gubernatorial seat could be in vanity in case he exhausts appeal avenues for the impeachment case.

During an interview with Citizen television, IEBC Commissioner Prof. Abdi Guliye cited that the electoral agency may not clear him to vie for the Seat until the appeal is determined by the Supreme Court.

Mike Mbuvi Sonko

Mike Mbuvi Sonko

On the other hand, the lower courts have validated the Nairobi County Assembly’s and Senate’s decision to indict the Sonko over  misuse of office.

Also read Sonko Accused of Mourning in the Wrong Grave

However, Sonko was accompanied by Kalonzo Musyoka to Mombasa to drum his support in Mombasa gubernatorial seat. Sonko claimed that he is the best candidate to vie for Mombasa gubernatorial seat.

Read more Sonko Wants Raila To Pick Kalonzo As His Deputy

He stated: “Natangaza Mombasa ni ngome ya Wiper…Wiper ilikuwa na one MCA, sasa tutachukua wote…kwa sababu wengine wameanza kusema yule Sonko ameingia, ugavana umeenda, wacha tutafute viti vya MCA ndio akiingia tumfanyie impeachment…haitawezekana!”

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020