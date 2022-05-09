Impeachment Case Might Bar Sonko’s Mombasa Gubernatorial Bid

Former Nairobi governor had announced his bid to vie fore Mombasa gubernatorial seat. He had also moved his Sonko rescue team to Mombasa and helped several families to bury their loved ones. However, his ambition to become the next Mombasa governor might not come to pass.

However, according to the IEBC, Sonko’s bid to vie for Mombasa gubernatorial seat could be in vanity in case he exhausts appeal avenues for the impeachment case.

During an interview with Citizen television, IEBC Commissioner Prof. Abdi Guliye cited that the electoral agency may not clear him to vie for the Seat until the appeal is determined by the Supreme Court.

On the other hand, the lower courts have validated the Nairobi County Assembly’s and Senate’s decision to indict the Sonko over misuse of office.

However, Sonko was accompanied by Kalonzo Musyoka to Mombasa to drum his support in Mombasa gubernatorial seat. Sonko claimed that he is the best candidate to vie for Mombasa gubernatorial seat.

He stated: “Natangaza Mombasa ni ngome ya Wiper…Wiper ilikuwa na one MCA, sasa tutachukua wote…kwa sababu wengine wameanza kusema yule Sonko ameingia, ugavana umeenda, wacha tutafute viti vya MCA ndio akiingia tumfanyie impeachment…haitawezekana!”