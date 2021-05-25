Connect with us

Inside DP Ruto’s Goddies To PEP Candidate After Withdrawing From Kiambaa Race

Deputy President William Ruto has met PEP candidate after he pulled out of Kaimbaa race to favor UDA

EpvJ4YFW4AAvRFb
William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto shocked many after meeting the People’s Empowerment Party (PEP) candidate after bowing to pressure and pulling out of the Kiambaa MP race.

KDRTV confirmed the second-in-command met Raymond Kuria on Tuesday after he pulled out of the Kiambaa by-election.

Ruto met Kuria alongside his team and he said that the candidate opted out of the race to enhance the unity of the Hustler nation.

READ ALSO: Ndindi Nyoro To Matiangi: You Can’t Be CS And Still Be A Presidential Candidate

“Met with Raymond Kuria with his team from Kiambaa Constituency who have graciously agreed to vacate their political ambitions in the forthcoming by-election to support and work with John Njuguna Wanjiku, the Hustler Nation candidate, for the sake of unity and prosperity,” Ruto said.

The resignation of Mr. Kuria from the Kiamba race was first declared by Moses Kuria who is the party leader of PEP.

Kuria assertedthat the decision was made after insightful consultation with Deputy President William Ruto.

“Yesterday I held extensive discussions with my boss and friend William Ruto on this matter. To make my two colleagues happy and above all for the unity of the Hustler Nation, PEP will NOT be fielding a candidate for the Kiambaa by-election,” said the Gatundu South Member of Parliament

The decision raised eyebrows on what is considered to be rivalry within the Hustler Nation allied parties.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) commended the withdrawal of PEP’s candidature in the by-election.

READ ALSO: Mali Into Crisis After Coup Leader Seizes Power Again

At the same time, the party’s secretary-general Veronica Maina refuted claims that PEP was forced to have their candidate pulled out of the race asserting that the withdrawal was out of goodwill since UDA supported PEP to seize the Juja seat.

“This will give the Hustler Nation an opportunity to focus on the campaigns without unnecessary division and negative energy,” Maina said.

 

 

 

