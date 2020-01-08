Iran Launch More Than 12 Missiles On US Military Bases

(KDRTV)- Iran`s vows to unleash revenge on the US has come to pass after it launched more than 12 missiles on two military bases hosting US troops in Iraq

Reports indicate that the missiles were fired on Tuesday evening, January 7, Department of Defense (DoD) said

The action by Iran came shortly after funeral services of the slane Iran`s military commander Qassem Soleimani which was killed on order by the US

The attack has been perceived to be an act of revenge on President Donald Trump`s administration after he ordered US forces to Soleimani.

Despite the fact that the Pentagon confirmed the attack, it did not reveal whether or not there were casualties on the side of US.

“Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq. It is clear that the missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US military and coalition personnel at al-Assad and Irbil. We are working on initial battle damage assessments,” read a statement from Assistant to the Secretary of Defence for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman.

According to Donald Trump`s previous tweet on Wednesday, January 8, he was monitoring the situation and affirmed that the US has one of the strongest militaries in the world.

“All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties and damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well-equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement,” read Trump`s tweet.

Consequently, Iran has threatened to announced that it would unleash hard revenge and crushing responses on the US for the killing of Soleimani

Tehran threatened that it will attack Dubai, Haifa, and Israel if their soil is bombed