News

Is Europe Too Late To Stop Russia Invasion?

By

Published

Ukraine president photo courtesy
It is close to one month since Russians invaded the Ukrain. Recently, incumbent United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has come out to defend the people of Ukraine.

In a statement, he said, “The message Putin can take is: Ukraine is not alone. We stand with the people of Kyiv, Mariupol, Lviv and Donetsk,”

images 2022 03 25T104038.567

President of Ukraine Zelensky addressing his people

“As President Zelensky himself has said, the people of Ukraine must prevail and Putin must fail – and he will.”

However, Ukraine’s President Zelensky later said that Europe was “a little too late” to cease Russia’s invasion.

This is because Europe did not sanction Moscow and block the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline earlier.

Consequently, in a late-night video speech to the EU Council in Brussels, Zelensky also  for pleaded his country’s entry into the EU.

On the other hand, the US President Joe Biden says Nato has never been more united, portraying this on the contrary to President Putin prospect.

123876242 hi074847034.jpg

UK prime minister Boris Johnson giving an address

Additionally, Joe Biden said that the world leaders in Brussels the US would “respond” if Russia employs the use of chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine.

Also read When The Russians Supported Ukrainians

Russia Denies An Attack Despite President Bidens Warning

Nato’s Jens Stoltenberg said four new battlegroups would be sent to Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria and Romania. Jens announced this during the emergency summit held.

