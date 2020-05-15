Is Mutahi Kagwe in Quarantine?

(KDRTV) – Fellow Kenyans! That is the tag we had gotten used to every evening at around 3 PM since the beginning of the COVID-19 daily updates.

It is a tag associated with Health CS Mutahi Kagwe. He is the face of the COVID-19 taskforce (if such a body exists). At one time, he said children are calling him Waziri wa Corona. Well, Waziri has been missing in action for the past 9 days.

The last time we saw him was when he announced the cessation of movement in and out of Eastleigh in Nairobi and Old Town in Mombasa.

“You can go and shop in the area. What you cannot do is leave the area to go to another area. Specific geographical locations will be clarified by the Ministry of Interior Coordination of the National Government. Public transportation is not allowed to go into these areas,” he said on Wednesday May 6. The cases of COVID-19 were less than 600.

Read Also: Raila Slams Magufuli

Today as we near 800 cases, Waziri wa Corona is no where. Is he self isolating?

The call to STAY AT HOME sounds funny when it is made by…

– Mutahi Kagwe, from his office,

– Ali Hassan Joho, from Nairobi, or

– A news anchor, from studio. — Joshua K. Njenga (@JKNjenga) May 9, 2020

Or did Kagwe realise that no one was interested in his briefings anymore.

Shit always gets so real when Health CS Mutahi Kagwe says, " In the rast twedi fo hawas" 😂😂😂 — FRIDAH KENDI 😍 (@FridahKE_) May 9, 2020

We need that guy to come and tell us what happened in the last 24 hours.

We hope it won’t be long before we see him.