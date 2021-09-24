Jalangó Finally Shares Amount Of Money His Campaign Will Cost, Plans To Change His Name To Win Votes

Kiss FM presenter Jalangó has a campaign budget of atleast Ksh 50 million as he gears to make a grand debut in politics come 2022.

Revealing to blogger Robert Alai about his plans, Jalas said that he has set aside Ksh 50 million as budgte for the Langata MP race.

“I was just talking with my team the other day and we were talking about how much this campaign would easily cost us. We were almost getting to Sh50 million,” he said.

He then went ahead to break down why he’s clocking the insane figures.

“Easily at Ksh50 million because we were talking about the number of voters and wards in my constituency Lang’ata,” he said.

“Say t-shirts alone. You want at least 1,000 people to wear them in each ward. I have 157,000 voters. So if you are able to get to least 50% of that we are talking about crazy, crazy money.”

Jalang’o also explained that the high cost of running a campaign was the reason many politicians become corrupt in order to recoup their money.

He said he’s prepared to give handouts and harambees because kenyans have made it mandatory.

“A typical example, a group of young men create a Whatsapp group and put a list of contributions for an alleged funeral and add a few waheshimiwa who have contributed so the pressure to match the amounts hits you,” he narrated.

Jalas, real names Felix Odwor, said he will also have to change his name to Jalangó so that people won’t be confused during voting.

“I am changing my name to Jalang’o because that is the name that everybody knows juu ukienda kuuliza Phelix no one will know. The deed poll is already done and in the next few weeks I will show up with my new ID,” said Jalas on his Kiss FM show.

