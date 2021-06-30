Jamal Roho Safi Forced To Run Away As Wives Fight In Syokimau

There was drama in Syokimau after socialite Amber Ray and co-wife Amira clashed over their husband Jamal Roho Safi.

Jamal had no option other than fleeing after her first wife Amira, in the company of several other women, ambushed Amber Ray at her house which is just a few meters from hers.

Amber Ray immediately went on Instagram live after the women came to her house and recorded the whole scene as they exchanged unprintable words because of Jamal.

“Mimi niko kwa jikoni naskia shetani, mrogi…Anakuja kwangu kufanya nini? Ati coz mimi ni bibi wa pili ninyanyaswe? (I was in the kitchen when I heard her (Amira) call me names, satan, a witch…why did she come to my house? Just because I’m the second wife, I won’t sit down and watch her insult me). I never seduced her man,” Amber said.

“I blame Jamal.Yeye ndio ameleta hii situation yote. (He is the one who has brought about this situation),” Amira said.

Amber Ray said that Jamal ran away when he saw the drama.

“Ndio mimi niko, mke mwenza. Amekuja kwangu kunichokora, kieleweke (I’m your co-wife, you (Amira) came to my house to harass me. This should be put to rest,” Amber shouted.

Word has it Jamal has been staying at Amber Ray’s house for more than a month now without going to see his first wife.

On Tuesday, Amber shared photos online saying that she was planning to move from her Syokimau house because sharing the estate with Amira has become impossible.

“Can’t wait to move to my New Home #Miss Independent… Thank you God for ye Journey,” she said.