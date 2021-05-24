Jamal Roho Safi’s First Wife Amira Learnt Through Social Media Of Second Wife

Jamal Roho Safi’s first wife Amira has opened up how controversial socialite Amber Ray crept into her life and stole her hubby.

Amira was speaking on Radio Jambo with Massawe Japanni where she revealed that she learnt Jamal had married Amber Ray through social media.

She told Massewe Jappani that even though Muslims are allowed to get a second wife, how Jamal did it is the reason why she will never accept the socialite as a second wife.

“The fact that I was not informed, made it even worse for me,” she said.

“I learnt through social media that he was marrying a second wife. I learnt via social media that he is marrying a second wife. As a mother, you can tell that it is not easy.”

Amira, who previously revealed how Amber Ray used to sell clothes to her after randomly approached her, said that she stopped talking to Amber Ray since then.

“I do not talk to her and I can never be her friend. It is hard for me and as a mother you would feel the same. It has never been easy for me and it will never been easy. Inshallah I will overcome. I do not hold grudges and am okay and I am free and happy with what I am doing,” she said.

Amari, several weeks ago, addressed the matter on her social media platform saying that Amber Ray has specialized in ruining people’s marriage.

“I used to talk to her until I realised kikulacho ki nguoni mwako.” When asked how she feels about her husband posting about another woman, she said, “Maembe ni ya msimu.” she said.

“17 years and counting, niende wapi? Nimekita kambi na sibanduki ngo! Me and Jamal come from way back. His mum was a friend to my late mum, so his mum is my mum, nampenda.”

