Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Jimal Says He’s In the Process of Divorcing Socialite Amber Ray, Wife Has Forgiven Him

By

Published

Ammber

Businessman Jimal Rohosafi has opened up about his controversial marriage to socialite Amber Ray saying it has ended officially after getting a divorce.

Jimal, who plans to run for Nairobi governor in 2022, said that he’s back to his wife having ended the union that lasted only a few months.

“Everything is in order with my first wife,” he said.

“We are normal friends, we still talk and we do business together, but nothing in between.”

Jimal said that unlike what many claimed, their union was real and not just after social media hype.

“It was not clout. We got married in the Islamic way, and so the divorce process takes time.Kuna talaka ya kwanza, ya pili, ya tatu,” she said.

“I parted ways with her. Yea nikama nimempa talaka.We talk but there is no relationship between me and her. She was my wife and I used to get everything and I was doing everything for her. Sometimes someone can take a break.”

READ ALSO: US Lawyer: William Ruto Will Not Be President In 2022 Maybe 2027

He further said that Amber Ray has a good side that many people don’t know about.

“She is a good person, she does not just have a negative side. She is a good businessperson who understands a lot of things in the business world. We disagreed but that is between me and her,” he said.

Now that he’s back at home, Jimal is spending time with his family and making sure his wife Amira is happy.

“My wife forgave Me. Amber and I no longer visit each other, just chat on WhatsApp and calls, but purely business,” he said.

“Amira has a good soul. She has been in my life since I was in Form 2, and so I think she would not have wanted to end our marriage.”

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019