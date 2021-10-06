Jimal Says He’s In the Process of Divorcing Socialite Amber Ray, Wife Has Forgiven Him

Businessman Jimal Rohosafi has opened up about his controversial marriage to socialite Amber Ray saying it has ended officially after getting a divorce.

Jimal, who plans to run for Nairobi governor in 2022, said that he’s back to his wife having ended the union that lasted only a few months.

“Everything is in order with my first wife,” he said.

“We are normal friends, we still talk and we do business together, but nothing in between.”

Jimal said that unlike what many claimed, their union was real and not just after social media hype.

“It was not clout. We got married in the Islamic way, and so the divorce process takes time.Kuna talaka ya kwanza, ya pili, ya tatu,” she said.

“I parted ways with her. Yea nikama nimempa talaka.We talk but there is no relationship between me and her. She was my wife and I used to get everything and I was doing everything for her. Sometimes someone can take a break.”

READ ALSO: US Lawyer: William Ruto Will Not Be President In 2022 Maybe 2027

He further said that Amber Ray has a good side that many people don’t know about.

“She is a good person, she does not just have a negative side. She is a good businessperson who understands a lot of things in the business world. We disagreed but that is between me and her,” he said.

Now that he’s back at home, Jimal is spending time with his family and making sure his wife Amira is happy.

“My wife forgave Me. Amber and I no longer visit each other, just chat on WhatsApp and calls, but purely business,” he said.

“Amira has a good soul. She has been in my life since I was in Form 2, and so I think she would not have wanted to end our marriage.”