Jimmy Kibaki Joins Uhuru’s Cousin In TND Party, Hope To Win 150 Parliamentary Seats

The New Democrats party has announced Jimmy Kibaki as its new party leader.

Jimmy was announced on Friday at an event in Seran Hotel that also saw President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cousin Simon Gathecha officially become a member.

The party said that Jimmy will play a huge role in 2022 elections. The party, however, didn’t reveal which position Gathecha will be holding.

Party national chairman Thuo Mathenge said that they are hoping to clinch between 50 and 150 parliamentary seats in the 2022 election so that the party can form a coalition after the elections.

“Jimmy and Gathecha are now members of TND party. Jimmy will be deputy party leader,” Thuo said.

“We want to win as many seats as possible because we want to form a coalition government with other parties. This is because the government will be formed by a coalition of parties, not a single party.”

Thuo said they are currently in deep talks with other Mt Kenya leaders to join their party. Currently, they have one MP and 17 MCAs.

“We are in talks with key political figures across the country to join our party ahead of the 2022 elections. TND will be the party to watch, especially within the Mt Kenya region,” he said.

