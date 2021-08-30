Woman Whose Private Parts Were Burnt Using Hot Tea For Reading Husband’s Messages Speaks: We Have Been Having Problems

A woman who was burnt with hot tea by her husband for snooping on his phone says their relationship has been rocky for some time now.

Sharon Chepkorir, 25, made it to the headlines after her boyfriend, Alfred Kigen, poured hot tea on her private parts last Saturday when he caught her reading his phone messages.

Kigen assaulted her before going into hiding.

According to Chepkorir, she was trying to save the number that has been texting him when Kigen walked into her.

“He found me copying the phone number of a lady who had sent him a message and that is when he started assaulting me before pouring the hot tea on me,” said Chepkorir.

Chepkorir said that the message just read “Mambo” but because the two have been having problems, she has been very suspicious and believes Kigen has been cheating.

“We have always had troubles ever since we started living together to an extent of other parties trying to help us solve the matter amicably in vain,” she said.

She further said that the incident is not the first and vowed that she won’t rest until the man is punished.

“All I want is justice and he should pay for subjecting me to such pain yet I was not on the wrong,” she said.

