Jimmy Wanjigi In Court After Failing To Pay For 5 Trousers And 2 Jackets Worth Sh1.3 Million

Billionaire Jimmy Wanjigi has appealed a ruling made in favor of the high-end Luxury Boutique shop, Fazal, that has sued him for Ksh 1.3 million for failing to pay for seven attires he bought.

Fazal is demanding the cash from the billionaire for allegedly failing to pay for five pairs of designer trousers and two jackets from Fazal, whose parent company is Ravello Limited.

Wanjigi took the clothes in 2019.

READ ALSO: Man Stabs Himself On The Chest, Stomach And Then Took Poison After Heated Argument With Wife

Milimani Principal Magistrate D.M. Kivuti on January 22, 2021, ruled that Wanjigi should settle the debt after learning that the billionaire failed to pay for the Ermenegildo Zegna trousers and two Brioni jackets.

Ermenegildo Zegna trousers and two Brioni jackets are high-end brands strictly for the rich.

A Brioni jacket can cost anywhere from Ksh44,000 to Ksh1.2 million while an Ermenegildo Zegna trouser goes for between Ksh 130,000 to Ksh 65,000.

Wanjigi was also accused of failing to return a Ksh 67,500 pair of trousers that did not fit him properly.

Ravello Limited presented WhatsApp chats in the court from the two that showed he failed to make the payments and the company has been pushing him to do so ever since.

“Hi Jimmi, can I come collect $9,675 (Sh1.05 million) and one pair of trousers that you said you’ll return?” read one of the texts.