Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Joe Biden Accuses Russia Of Committing Genocide

By

Published

images 2022 04 13T164204.677
US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron

US President Joe Biden has accused Russian forces of executing decrees of “genocide” in Ukraine.

According to the US president, the Russian President Vladimir Putin was trying to “wipe out the idea” of a Ukrainian identity.

images 2022 04 13T164209.415

Joe Biden and President Emmanuel Macron

Mr Biden had formerly ceased short of considerations to genocide, instead accusing Moscow of “war crimes”.

On the other hand, French President Emmanuel Macron later told French TV he was hesitant to use the phrase ” genocide” and warned against an “escalation of rhetoric”.

images 2022 04 13T164159.352

French President and Us President, Mr Macron and Mr Biden

Consequently, he French President said he would be “careful with such terms today because these two people are brothers.”

“I want to continue to try, as much as I can, to stop this war and rebuild peace. I am not sure that an escalation of rhetoric serves that cause,” he added.

Nevertheless, Mr Biden asserted on Tuesday night that indication of genocidal decrees by Russian troops was going high.

“More evidence is coming out of the horrible things that the Russians have done in Ukraine,” the president said. “And we’re going to only learn more and more about the devastation. We’ll let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies, but it sure seems that way to me.”

However, he earlier made the remarks as part of a throwaway statement during a speech about heightening inflation.

The Kremlin said Mr Biden’s comments were an “unacceptable” effort to “distort the situation” in Ukraine.

Also read President Macron Vowed To Continue Taking Pictures With Crowd After Man Slapped Him In Face (VIDEO)

President Zelensky Powerful Taped Speech During 2022 Grammy Awards

“This is hardly acceptable from a president of the United States, a country that has committed well-known crimes in recent times,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020