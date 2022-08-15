Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Journalist In Kondele Will Have To Spend Night in Police Station Fearing For Their Lives

By

Published

unnamed 1
Chaos in Kondele photo courtesy

Journalists In Kondele Might Have To Spend A Night At The Police station Fearing For Their Lives. This is after chaos were witnessed this evening in Kondele.

Earlier this evening, Wafula Chebukati announced William Ruto as the president elect. Most parts of Kenya celebrated Ruto’s victory. However, journalist who were reporting from Kondele will now have to spend the night in one of the police station for them to be safe. Youths burnt parts of the streets as they were trying to protest.

In the evening, Kondele in Kisumu was one of the places that had uproar soon after the IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati declared William Ruto as the President-elect on Monday August 15, 2022.

Nonetheless, the unexpected unrest happened at 6:30pm.

Kondele residents did not accept the outcome and had to engaged police in a cat and mouse running battle.

Also read Anyang’ Nyong’o Exposes DP Ruto’s Kondele Chaos Badly, Warns Khalwale, Sudi and Itumbi Over False Utterances.

On the other hand, residents of Uasin Gishu and Nakuru town took their excitement to the streets in town. They celebrated soon after Chebukati announced William Ruto as the president elect. However, police were deployed in most parts of Uasin Gishu in case of any chaos. Luckily, no chaos were reported around Uasin Gishu from the announcement of the presidential results.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020