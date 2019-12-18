Justice Odek Death: CCTV Cameras Were Not Working

Investigations into the death of Court of Appeal Judge Professor Otieno Odek have taken another twist after it emerged that the CCTV Cameras at his residential home had not been working for one week prior to his death.

Professor Odek’s body was found in his house on Monday morning. Police say the house had been locked from inside and the judge’s three mobile phones were intact. However, it will be hard to find out what transpired in the week leading to his death.

The caretaker at Groove Hut apartments, where the the judge was staying told journalists on Tuesday, that the CCTV cameras had not been working for a week and he had asked his house manager to call an electrician from Nairobi to fix them.

“I knew that the cameras had been repaired only to realise on Monday morning when asked by the detectives to produce footage that the cameras had not been repaired. I will have to take the matter up with the manager of the apartments,” said Mr William Nyandara told journalists.

Ironically, detectives investigating the death had told journalists that they had reviewed the cctv footage and found nothing unusual. Who is lying and why?

Nyanza Regional Criminal Investigations Officer James Kipsoi also said that they are waiting on the postmortem to ascertain what killed the professor.

“It is too early to allege any foul play in the death of the judge. What we know for now is there were no break ins and no signs of a struggle in the house. So we have to wait for postmortem to guide any further investigations,” Mr Kipsoi said.

The postmortem is yet to be conducted as the family and the judiciary have not agreed on where to do it.

Yesterday, plans to airlift the body to Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi failed after the family said it was not consulted. The body had to be returned to Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu from Kisumu International Airport.

