Kakamega School Closed For Probe Over Stampede

Kakamega primary school has been closed and learning suspended to allow prove over the death of 14 children who reportedly engaged in a stampede on Monday

According to the EDucation CS Goerge Mogoha who inspected the scene on Tuesday morning, the will be closed for the next one week

“We have decided that the children should rest for the rest of the week,” said the CS.

During the incident, at least 40 pupils were injured in the incident that shocked parents and teachers

According to a section of the pupils, some pupils jumped off the third floor during the bizarre stampede that is reportedly occurred due to panic

KDRTV is yet to determined the reason behind the stampede

However, the BBC reported that the children were rushing home when the staircase collapsed

According to Kakamega police boss David Kabena, investigations have been initiated to define to the exact cause of the stampede

Several leaders have sent their condolences to the griefed families with the President Uhuru Kenyatta commanding a speedy probe

“There must be an immediate and thorough probe to get to the bottom of this incident,” said Raila Odinga