News
Kakamega School Closed For Probe Over Stampede
Kakamega primary school has been closed and learning suspended to allow prove over the death of 14 children who reportedly engaged in a stampede on Monday
According to the EDucation CS Goerge Mogoha who inspected the scene on Tuesday morning, the will be closed for the next one week
“We have decided that the children should rest for the rest of the week,” said the CS.
Read also: 13 Pupils Dead, 39 Injured In A Stampede at Kakamega School
During the incident, at least 40 pupils were injured in the incident that shocked parents and teachers
According to a section of the pupils, some pupils jumped off the third floor during the bizarre stampede that is reportedly occurred due to panic
KDRTV is yet to determined the reason behind the stampede
However, the BBC reported that the children were rushing home when the staircase collapsed
According to Kakamega police boss David Kabena, investigations have been initiated to define to the exact cause of the stampede
Several leaders have sent their condolences to the griefed families with the President Uhuru Kenyatta commanding a speedy probe
“There must be an immediate and thorough probe to get to the bottom of this incident,” said Raila Odinga
We are devastated by the tragedy that has hit Kakamega Primary School this evening; our prayers, love and thoughts to the families and relatives of the victims of the misfortune.
— William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) February 3, 2020
Trending
-
News23 hours ago
Ruto’s Condolence Message to Mzee Moi Raises Eyebrows! Did he Mock Uhuru?
-
News2 days ago
Ruto Is Not Waititu! Tanga Tanga Politicians Declare they are Ready for DP’s Impeachment Motion
-
News1 day ago
BREAKING: Mzee Moi is Dead
-
News1 day ago
Magoha in Trouble After Ordering Kakamega Primary Pupils to Report to School Immediately