(KDRTV)- Traders in Kakamega are now counting loses after the county government embarked on the demolition of stalls and kiosks that were illegally built in Kakamega town.

There were human jam in the town center as locals scrambled to gather the remains of their structures while others stood by to oversee the process

Read also: Shock as Kakamega Chicken Kills 6 Month Baby

The process that started on Saturday, January 5, 2019, has seen, many small business owners counting losses as the operation of the business are paralyzed.

The Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya who oversaw the launch of the process defended the process saying that it is meant to develop the town

According to the county government, the structures sat on the road reserves and thus had to be demolished to expand the roads.

The traders, however, claimed that the county authorities did not afford them humble time to demolish their structures as well as showing them adequate places to carry out their businesses.

They complained that they had secured loans to supplement their business and they are now worried about how they will settle the loans amid the disruption of the operations.

The governors who walked for hours during the town cleanup faced off with matatu operators and the small and medium enterprise (SME) owners before he threatened to sack county officers who have been colluding with traders to erect illegal structures

“I know we have employed corrupt officers who collect bribes from the traders to be allowed to operate from prohibited areas, I will lead the demolition of the structures until we bring sanity in the town,” he said.

The governor also wondered why the matatu operators deserted the multi-million bus terminus to congest the streets

The county boss also instructed that all saloon car be parked at designated site near Bukhungu stadium

Kakamega Town in the last five years has experienced rapid development which is evident through the construction og the Bukhungu Stadium, the expansion of the Kakamega Referal Hospital, construction of four-way to Webuye town and establishment of individual permanent structures among other spectra of development.

Read also: Meet the Kakamega Man Who Cures HIV/AIDs

According to our earlier reports, Kakamega county boss had vowed to transform Kakamega to a city in the near future.

KDRTV also learned that the country through the ministry of transport has hinted to shift bus station from Kakamega town center to the town outskirt near Sichirayi Market.