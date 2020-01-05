KDF Stops Camp Simba Attack, Four Al Shabaab Dead

(KDRTV) – No life was lost when Al Shabaab terrorists tried to breach the Camp Simba Naval base in Lamu County on Sunday, Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has said.

KDF spokesperson Col Paul Njuguna said the soldiers managed to repulse the terrorists before they breached the camp.

A statement shared by KDF on social media said, the soldiers have retrieved four bodies of terrorists.

“This morning at around 5:30 am an attempt was made to breach security at Manda Air Strip. The attempted breach was successfully repulsed. Four terrorists bodies have so far been found. The airstrip is safe,” reads part of the KDF statement.

This contradicts a statement from Al Shabaab which had claimed that the terrorists had inflicted casualties on both the American and Kenyan soldiers at the camp.

The soldiers have taken control of the Manda Airstrip, where the attack started.

KDF further said that the huge smoke seen coming from the scene of the attack was a result of some fuel tanks at the Airstrip catching fire.

A statement from the Counter Terrorism and National Security Intelligence said the attack was not on the army base but the Manda Airstrip.

The terrorists managed to destroy two US Military Helicopters and two light air crafts. Several vehicles were also decommissioned.