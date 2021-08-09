Connect with us

News

KEG: 2022 Presidential Debate To Be Held In July

The first presidential debate will be held on July 12, 2022, the Kenya Editors Guild has announced.

The second debate, according to KEG president, will be held two weeks later on July 26. In between the two, there will be debates for presidential running mates.

Otieno was speaking in Mombasa at the media stakeholders workshop with the IEBC.

“…and proceed to mount election training across the country to prepare ourselves for the assignment,” he said.

“…and empower journalists to interrogate issues, to seek information, and safeguard their role in society as frontline human rights defenders.”

Otieno said they will design a plan for media to empower citizens to fully participate at each stage of the electoral process and thereafter as a right.

