Connect with us

News

Ken Walibora’s Mercedes Finally Found

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

EVnysjAUEAI1a8a
Ken Walibora

(KDRTV)- Police have managed to trace the vehicle of the fallen author and journalist Ken Walibora who was found dead at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) morgue on Wednesday.

The vehicle, a Mercedes Benz was found at Kijabe Street in Nairobi CBD, this is almost three kilometres from Landhies Road, where the journalist was allegedly knocked down by a speeding Matatu.

Central Police boss Mark Wanjala said that they were informed by a watchman in one of the shops that the car had been parked there for four days and was blocking the shops.

“He parked it along Kijabe Street and walked downtown,” Wanjala said.

Wanjala further said that police managed to trace the driver of the speeding Matatu, arrested and charged him.

He said Ken was left unconscious after the accident and was rushed to hospital by an Ambulance.

Police officers managed to get his car keys and some identification documents from a street boy.

“He had some identification documents and a car key which were handed to us by a street boy from the scene of the accident. This started the probe,” said Mr Wanjala.

It is not clear why it took so long for police to contact his family when they had his identification documents.

At the morgue, Ken’s body was booked as an unidentified male. According to sources, the family had a hard time identifying him because it was badly injured.

He had a broken arm and a cut on his face.

A post-mortem will be conducted today (Thursday)

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

Partner with KDRTV Kenya News

Advertise with KDRTV