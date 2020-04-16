Ken Walibora’s Mercedes Finally Found

(KDRTV)- Police have managed to trace the vehicle of the fallen author and journalist Ken Walibora who was found dead at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) morgue on Wednesday.

The vehicle, a Mercedes Benz was found at Kijabe Street in Nairobi CBD, this is almost three kilometres from Landhies Road, where the journalist was allegedly knocked down by a speeding Matatu.

Central Police boss Mark Wanjala said that they were informed by a watchman in one of the shops that the car had been parked there for four days and was blocking the shops.

“He parked it along Kijabe Street and walked downtown,” Wanjala said.

Ken Walibora's story doesn't add up.

He left his Mercedes at Kijabe Street.

-Later he was hit by a mathree near muthurwa, almost 3km away.

-He did not have an ID but only a press card(I wonder what was on it).

– The hit and run vehicle was arrested in Buruburu.#SonkoMalong — Martin Patriot (@MartinPatriotKe) April 16, 2020

Wanjala further said that police managed to trace the driver of the speeding Matatu, arrested and charged him.

He said Ken was left unconscious after the accident and was rushed to hospital by an Ambulance.

Police officers managed to get his car keys and some identification documents from a street boy.

“He had some identification documents and a car key which were handed to us by a street boy from the scene of the accident. This started the probe,” said Mr Wanjala.

What was prof Ken Walibora doing at muthurwa, Ladhies road? Huko si mlituajia sisi watu wa Mercedes mkuu mbili? Rip prof,you contributed enough to our swahili.,we will always cherished that on your behalf. — Pchurchuriet (@Arap_prugut) April 15, 2020

It is not clear why it took so long for police to contact his family when they had his identification documents.

At the morgue, Ken’s body was booked as an unidentified male. According to sources, the family had a hard time identifying him because it was badly injured.

He had a broken arm and a cut on his face.

A post-mortem will be conducted today (Thursday)