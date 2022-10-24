Connect with us

News

Kenya Police Release Statement On The Death Of Pakistan Journalist Killed In Kenya

By

Published

Bruno Shioso Police spokes Person
There was a mystery surrounding the death of Pakistani Journalist Arshad Mohammed Sharif who was killed in Kenya. By Monday morning, the police were yet to release a statement on the death of the Pakistani Journalist. Arshad’s death was condemned by Pakistan and Kenyan citizens too. 

Earlier this afternoon, the National police service statement cited that the incident happened last night along the Kwenia darm within Magadi where Arshad Mohammed, aged 50 was fatally wounded by a Kenya police officer where he was accompanied by his brother Khurran Ahmed. The registration number of their vehicle was KDG 200M. 

Police Service is a Wicked Job - Shioso - Kenyans.co.ke

Police spokesperson Bruno Shioso

Additionally, the police stated that the incident happened barely few moment after there was a car that was reported missing in Pangani Police station.  The police officers who were trailing the vehicle asked the police at the Magadi road to erect a barricade where the deceased drove through and later shot at.  That was when Arshad was shot. 

The Inspector General of the police condoled with the family and friends of the deceased. The statement was released by Bruno Shioso who is currently the national police spokes Person. 

Also read Wife To Slain Pakistani Journalist Asks Twitter To Remove His Pictures From The Social Media

                  Mystery Surrounding The Death Of Pakistani Journalist Who Died In Kenya

On the other hand, the death of Arshad came barely a few days after two Indians who went missing in July were recently found dead. Dennis Itumbi said that Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan and his friend Mohamed Zaid Sami Kidwai were part of the Kenya Kwanza digital campaign team.

 

