News

Wife To Slain Pakistani Journalist Asks Twitter To Remove His Pictures From The Social Media

By

Published

Arshad Sharif Journalist who was shot in Kenya
Earlier on Monday 24 October, the wife of slain Pakistani Journalist Arshad Sharif confirmed the demise of her husband. Later, Pakistan residents demanded justice on their own. The Pakistani wanted the police to finish the investigations to come out with questions as to why the journalist was killed under unclear circumstances. Most people were saddened by the untimely death of the Pakistan Journalist Arshad.

However, soon after  confirming the death of her husband, Javeria noted that Twitter should remove the picture of her late husband and they ought to be given time as family. She added that the media and politicians should keep away from her house for now. 

Javeria Siddique twitter post read: “Please remove the last picture of my late husband from your social media site. Politicians and media are not welcomed with cameras inside our house.”

Arshad Sharif Twitter

The Pakistani journalist was killed in what the police reported as mistaken identity. The wife urged the public to respect the privacy of the family. 

Also read Mystery Surrounding The Death Of Pakistani Journalist Who Died In Kenya

“I lost my friend, husband and my favourite journalist @arsched today, as per police he was shot in Kenya. Respect our privacy and in the name of breaking pls don’t share our family pics, personal details and his last pictures from hospital. Remember us in your prayers.”

