Mystery Surrounding The Death Of Pakistani Journalist Who Died In Kenya

Arshad Sharif
Arshad Sharif

Senior Pakistan Journalist Arshad Sharif died in Kenya reportedly after  being shot. His wife Javeria Siddique, announced the demise of his husband on her social media platform this morning 24 October 2022. 

“I lost my friend, husband and my favorite journalist Arshad Sharif today, as per police, he was shot in Kenya. Respect our privacy and in the name of breaking please don’t share our family pics, personal details and his last pictures from the hospital. Remember us in your prayers,” she tweeted.

However, investigations are still on as Police headquarters in Nairobi were this morning expected to issue a public statement following the death of senior Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif on Magadi-Nairobi highway in Kajiado County.

Arshad Sharif

Sharif, now late, was an award-winning journalist. He was an investigative journalist. On the other hand, other reports alleged that he was working with John Allan Namu who later refuted the claims that he was working with him.  He was shot under unclear circumstances in what police say was a case of mistaken identity. Nonetheless, the police reported that the vehicle he was in failed to stop at a roadblock that was put in the area.

The reports surrounding the death of the Pakistani journalist are expected to be given soon.

Also read They Are Tourists- Govt Finally Gives Surprising Explanation Why Hundreds Of Pakistanis Are Being Spotted Allover Nairobi

“I am yet to establish where the said car is. However, I can confirm that the body of the male victim, identified as that of Arshad Sharif, is at the Chiromo Mortuary,” the source who sought anonymity said.

