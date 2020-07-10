Pressure Mounts on DPP Haji to Charge Fred Matiang’i

(KDRTV) – DPP Noordin Haji is under intense pressure to charge Interior CS Fred Matiang’i with corruption over the infamous Ruaraka land scandal.

Matiang’i has been severally mentioned as a person of interest in the scandal which saw taxpayers lose Ksh 1.5 billion in the purchase of a 13.7-acre piece of land for the construction of two schools. The government is accused of buying its own piece of land.

The transaction was made during Matiangi’s tenure as Education CS and that is why his name is always mentioned whenever the scandal comes up.

In 2018, Haji returned the file on the land back to the Ethics and Anti-corruption Authority for more investigations. He said then that the case involved powerful people and he wants to tie all loose ends before going to court.

Blogger Dennis Itumbi has questioned why no arrests have been made over the scandal despite EACC completing its investigations and submitting the file to DPP’s office.

Dennis Itumbi has questioned why no arrests have been made over the scandal despite EACC completing its investigations and submitting the file to DPP's office, tweeting: "Dear @ODPP_KE, Integrity House pale @EACCKenya completed investigations into Ruaraka and gave you a File. You told us before what happened in Ruaraka was theft. When do we see @FredMatiangi who reportedly masterminded the heist take plea?"

Haji has asked Kenyans to be patient with the Ruaraka scandal as the law will take its cause sooner rather than later. Appearing for an interview on Citizen TV on Thursday night, the DPP also denied claims that his office fears handling the case.

He said the matter is already before a court as a civil suit over ownership, hence the need to wait for its outcome as it has a bearing on their next course of action. He said the decision to institute criminal charges will depend on the ruling.

“We will decide on the best way forward. We have a lot behind the scenes before we make a decision to charge. Kenyans need to be patient,” Haji told Yvonne Okwara.

Deputy President William Ruto allies like Itumbi have accused the DPP and investigating agencies of bias and using corruption as a political weapon.