Kenyan Covid-19 Cases Rise by 75 To 102, 867

(KDRTV)-The number of Covid-19 cases in Kenya has risen with 75 to 102, 867 after 3025 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Health on Sunday, there was no death thus the number of fatalities remains at 1795.

At the same time, 26 patients have recovered from the respiratory disease. 37 from Home-based Isolation and Care while 19 are from various health facilities.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 85, 008.

The cases were distributed as follows;

Nairobi 52 Kiambu 6 Busia 4 Uasin Gishu 2 Mombasa 2 Nyeri 2 Garissa 1 Homa Bay 1 Kirinyaga 1 Meru 1 Murang`a 1 Nakuru 1 Nyandarua 1 Trans Nzoi1

“1 patient is on observation. Another 8 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with all of them in the general wards,” read the statement,” read the statement

