(KDRTV)-The World Health Organization (WHO) team members have complained that China has refused to afford them raw data on early COVID-19 cases.

The WHO team is charged with investigating the origin of the Covid pandemic.

The team complained that upon request, China only gave them a summary of the 174 early cases of Covid-19 in Wuhan City in December 2019.

This was according to Dominic Dwyer, an Australian infectious diseases expert who is a member of the team.

Dwyer said that such raw data are very crucial since they have the details such as questions that the patient was asked, their responses, and how their responses were evaluated.

“That’s standard practice for an outbreak investigation,” he told Reuters on Saturday via video call from Sydney

The expert said that accessing such data is very critical given that only half of the 174 early patients accessed the now-shuttered Wuhan seafood market

“That’s why we’ve persisted to ask for that,” he said. “Why that doesn’t happen, I couldn’t comment. Whether it’s political or time, or it’s difficult … But whether there are any other reasons why the data isn’t available, I don’t know. One would only speculate.”

A preliminary finding to the WHO team is expected to be published next week.

KDRTV understands that this is not the first time China is interfering with the process of establishing the origin of Coronavirus.

Previously, Chinese authorities had barricaded the WHO investigative from accessing the country on the grounds of Visa issues.

At the same time, the Chinese have been at the center of debate as certain countries feel that China was aware of the virus outbreak but hesitated to prevent it from spreading to other parts of the world.

The United States during the Administration of Donald Trump had faulted the Chinese authorities for releasing bioweapons (Coronavirus) to fight the country.

KDRTV understands that even though Coronavirus originated in China, today the pandemic has less impact in the country.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News