Kenyan Journalist Set To Make History After Eying County Assembly Seat In Germany

Former Kenyan Journalist Terry Ateino is eying a County Assemble Seat in Germany this September after a successful run as a radio presenter both in Kenya and abroad.

Atieno, who was a radio presenter at Royal Media’s Ramogi FM before relocating to Germany where she has a podcast, said she is interested in running for a seat in her town/county assembly in Buxtehude Stade District in Hamburg, Germany.

“With 17 years of living abroad, I know too well where the shoes hurt when it comes to the diaspora plights and cries,” she said.

“I am seeing an opportunity for growth even for myself both in leadership and education. I want to study governance and politics.”

Popularly known as Proud Chocolate, Atieno revealed that her mum and singer Suzzane Awiyo have been her biggest supporters and want to see her clinch the seat.

“She is my biggest inspiration,” she added.

“I’m glad this is happening while she still can read and hear. Singer Suzanna Owiyo has largely held my hand as well.”

On social media, she shared that the journey to win the seat might be tough but she’s ready for what’s coming and believes she’s the chosen one.

“I Terry Atieno from Siaya Kenya will be running for a seat in my town assembly/ county assembly in Buxtehude Stade District in the outcasts of the great free city of Hamburg Germany this September 2021. Wish me only well my people. I’m going to face it all. Hate and support, but I am ready for it all,” she posted.

Adding: ” My God had chosen me and i can’t afford to say no. I am trying out whether i fail or pass I’ll still be on the books as one of the black immigrants who tried a hand in leadership out here in the Western world”.

Politics aside, Atieno has also done a lot for the Hongla genre.

“I have also done a lot to place Luo music where it is now on the global platform,” she said.

“Germany has given me a chance once again after letting me be at home here.”