Kenyans Blast Millicent Omanga for Ditching Ruto

Ruto and Omanga

(KDRTV) – Jubilee Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga has come under a lot of criticism for allegedly dumping DP William Ruto.

A local daily reported on Monday that Omanga, who has previously admitted that she would be hawking bedsheets were it not for DP, was among the Senators who approved the motion to impeach Senate Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki.

Last week, Omanga was among the six Jubilee Nominated Senator who declined to attend a Senate Parliamentary Group Meeting at State House. They have been asked to write a show cause letter and risk being expelled from the Senate.

