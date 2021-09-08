Kenyans In Diaspora: Kenyan DJ Dies In Road Accident In The US,  Mother Faints And Dies After Hearing The News 

A Kenyan DJ based in the US died on Tuesday 7, September in an accident.

DJ D-Vice, real name Davis M. Gwaro, perished in a 1.00 am accident after he hit a left metal guardrail on the exit ramp of Interstate 287 north ramp to Interstate 78 east in Bridgewater in New Jersey.

He then hit the right guardrail and subsequently hit a metal fence and tree, according to New Jersey State Trooper, Charles Marchan.

The 35-year-old died on the spot following the accident.

His mother, according to the family, died just minutes later after she was informed of her son’s death.

According to D-vice’s cousin, the mum collapsed and went into a coma after getting the news.

“After confirming the death of DJ D-Vice, our aunt Hellen, his mother, collapsed, was in coma and shortly after died breathing her last love for her beloved son,” he said.

“Hellen became our family mother and took over when our mothers: the Nyabaro’s died years ago. Bye bye Mama, bye bye Davis on this fateful day of 7th September 2021.”

D-vice becomes the latest Kenyan in the diaspora to die in an accident after Leah Wangari Gatonye Dubs, the founder of Kilimani Mums Uncensored, died mysteriously in a US jail following a DUI crash in South Carolina.

Wangari was involved in the crash on Red Cedar Street at around 2 pm on August 1st and was arrested by officers from Bluffton Police Department then charged with driving under the influence and child endangerment.